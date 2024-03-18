Left Menu

US says seeking information on reports of detained Al Jazeera reporter in Gaza

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is aware of reports that an Al Jazeera journalist was detained by Israeli Defense Forces, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing on Monday, adding that Washington has sought information from Israel on the incident.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera network accused the Israeli forces of "attacking" its correspondent Ismail Alghoul in Gaza while he was working, saying his equipment was also destroyed. IDF was not immediately available for comment on the incident.

