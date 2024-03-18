Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty
- Country:
- India
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy has gifted 15 lakh shares to grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murty valued at around Rs 240 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Murthy has gifted 15 lakh shares, or 0.04 per cent of his equity holding, to Rohan Narayana Murty son Master Ekagrah Rohan Murty --making him the youngest billionaire shareholder of Infosys.
The value of total gifted shares come to around Rs 240 crore as per company's closing share price of Rs 1,602.3 apiece.
Ekagrah is the third grandchild of Narayana Murthy.
His first two grandchildren are daughters of Akshata Murty and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I’m proud of our diversity as a nation, says UK PM Rishi Sunak
Akshata Murty all praise for mother Sudha as role model women in business
Important to have tools to tackle rise in extremism: UK PM Rishi Sunak
UK PM Rishi Sunak forced to defend party after ‘racist’ remarks
PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss 'Roadmap 2030'; assess progress on FTA