EC asks WB administration to follow all measures to ensure violence-free polls

The Election Commission on Monday asked the West Bengal Police to make a list of those against whom complaints of booth capturing and false voting had been registered during past polls, officials said.The move is aimed at ensuring violence-free Lok Sabha elections in the state, they said.Chief Electoral Officer CEO Ariz Aftab, who held a meeting with district magistrates, district electoral officers and returning officers on Monday, asked them to review the overall poll preparations.In Mondays meeting, held virtually, discussions were held on the law and order situation in the state and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:34 IST
The Election Commission on Monday asked the West Bengal Police to make a list of those against whom complaints of booth capturing and false voting had been registered during past polls, officials said.

The move is aimed at ensuring violence-free Lok Sabha elections in the state, they said.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ariz Aftab, who held a meeting with district magistrates, district electoral officers and returning officers on Monday, asked them to review the overall poll preparations.

''In Monday's meeting, held virtually, discussions were held on the law and order situation in the state and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. The commission wants a report within the next 15 days on the action taken against those who have been accused of breaking the law during previous elections," an official said.

The poll panel also directed the state administration to continue operations to recover illegal weapons, he added. The Lok Sabha polls will be held in West Bengal in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

