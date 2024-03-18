Left Menu

LS polls: 4,914 weapon holders in Jammu directed to deposit firearms with police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:49 IST
In view of the Lok Sabha polls being announced, the Jammu administration on Monday directed 4,914 licensed weapon holders to deposit their firearms with police to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

Polling for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 26. ''A screening committee led by District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has scrutinised 4,914 arms licences and instructed their holders to submit their weapons to ensure the peaceful conduct of the general elections for the Lok Sabha,'' an official spokesperson said.

Vaishya has asked the senior superintendent of police to ensure the implementation of an order in this regard.

''The arms and weapons are to be deposited within a period of seven days, and the station house officers (SHOs) concerned shall intimate the licence holders for compliance,'' the order stated.

These licensed weapon holders fall in the catagories of persons released on bail, arms licence holders with criminal offences and arms licence holder who have been involved in rioting at any time but especially during an election.

