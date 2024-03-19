Left Menu

US officials to brief senators Wednesday on threats posed by TikTok -- aide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 01:34 IST
  • United States

U.S. national security officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday for senators on the Commerce and Intelligence committees on threats posed by foreign adversaries' exploitation of American's sensitive data, including related to Chinese-owned TikTok, a committee aide told Reuters on Monday.

The briefing is being hosted by the chairs of the two committees, Mark Warner and Maria Cantwell, as well as the top Republicans on the panels -- Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz -- and comes as the Senate is considering how to proceed after the House of Representatives voted last week on a bill that would force Chinese-based ByteDance to divest short-video app TikTok within six months or face a ban.

