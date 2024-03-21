Left Menu

Pak Prez Zardari seeks presidential immunity in corruption case

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 22:35 IST
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday approached an anti-corruption court seeking presidential immunity in a case of alleged corruption.

During the hearing of the Thatta water supply case, the president's counsel submitted the application that after becoming the president, Zardari enjoyed presidential immunity against court cases, and any proceedings against him could not continue.

The court issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had filed the case and adjourned the hearing till April 22.

The Thatta water supply case pertains to an alleged illegal award of a contract for the water supply scheme to a private contractor in the Thatta district of the Sindh province.

The other accused in the case include former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, and others.

Earlier this week, Zardari filed for presidential immunity in the Park Lane case, in which he is accused of influencing authorities to release loans to front companies.

On March 9, Zardari was elected president of Pakistan for the second time, a record for any civilian and as per the law, he enjoys immunity from legal proceedings until the end of his five-year term.

