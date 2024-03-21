Left Menu

Rewari factory blast: One more succumbs to injuries; toll reaches 7

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:34 IST
Rewari factory blast: One more succumbs to injuries; toll reaches 7
  • Country:
  • India

One more worker injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to seven, police said.

''One worker, who hailed from UP, died during treatment in PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak. The death toll in the incident has now risen to seven," said Inspector Jagdish Chand of Rewari police.

He said so far six have been discharged from various hospitals while 11 are admitted to trauma centre Rewari, two in Delhi's Safdarjung and others are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the hospitalised victims at PGIMS Hospital.

Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024