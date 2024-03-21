Rewari factory blast: One more succumbs to injuries; toll reaches 7

One more worker injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to seven, police said.

''One worker, who hailed from UP, died during treatment in PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak. The death toll in the incident has now risen to seven," said Inspector Jagdish Chand of Rewari police.

He said so far six have been discharged from various hospitals while 11 are admitted to trauma centre Rewari, two in Delhi's Safdarjung and others are undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the hospitalised victims at PGIMS Hospital.

Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

