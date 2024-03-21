Left Menu

AAP supporters launch indefinite dharna in Bhubaneswar demanding Kejriwal's release

The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.We will continue the dharna here till Kejriwal is released, Mohapatra said, adding that the Delhi CMs arrest is a clear attack on democracy.

A large number of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters on Thursday night launched an indefinite dharna in Odisha's capital demanding the immediate release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The supporters, led by AAP's Odisha unit convenor Nishikant Mohapatra, sat on dharna at Master Canteen Square here. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

''We will continue the dharna here till Kejriwal is released,'' Mohapatra said, adding that the Delhi CM's arrest is a clear attack on democracy. Mohapatra said it is not an attack on AAP alone, but on all the people of the country.

