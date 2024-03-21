Left Menu

Kejriwal arrested: AAP workers protest outside ED office in south Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party workers protested outside the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday following the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested in Delhi by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action by the agency.

Some of the AAP workers who arrived for the protests were detained by Mumbai police though functionaries of the Kejriwal-led party continued to gather at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

