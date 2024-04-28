Actor Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case
The special investigation team of Mumbai cyber cell has detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said on Sunday.The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, he said.
- Country:
- India
The special investigation team of Mumbai cyber cell has detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said on Sunday.
The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, he said. Khan was recently questioned by the SIT in connection with the case. The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.
The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.
An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment, according to the police.
So far, one person has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, the official said.
Sahil Khan, known for films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me', has become a fitness expert.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC seeks response from ED in Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest in money laundering case
SC asks AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to appear before Enforcement Directorate on Apr 18 in connection with money laundering case.
SC refuses to entertain anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case.
Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned by ED for over 12 hours in money laundering case
ED apprehends four additional suspects in connection with money laundering investigation involving Hemant Soren