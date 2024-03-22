Left Menu

Investigators find at least 10 dead, burned bodies near northern Mexican city of Monterrey

Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Len said Thursday they have found at least ten dead, burned bodies in a vehicle on a roadway near the industrial hub of Monterrey.State prosecutors said they initially found a body and three skulls inside a burned out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey.But later they found four other bodies, human bones and two more skulls nearby.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:39 IST
Investigators find at least 10 dead, burned bodies near northern Mexican city of Monterrey

Investigators in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo León said Thursday they have found at least ten dead, burned bodies in a vehicle on a roadway near the industrial hub of Monterrey.

State prosecutors said they initially found a body and three skulls inside a burned out vehicle in the township of Pesqueria, just outside Monterrey.

But later they found four other bodies, human bones and two more skulls nearby. Investigations were underway to determine exactly how many victims there were, and how they died.

In the early 2000s, Monterrey was ravaged by violence from the old Zetas cartel, but had become calmer. A splinter group of that cartel, the Cartel of the Northeast, remains in control of the border city of Nuevo Laredo, in the neighboring state of Tamaulipas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024