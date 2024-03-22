Mexico supporting US DOJ opposition to Texas border enforcement law
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 02:26 IST
Mexico filed a U.S. court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice's opposition to a Republican-backed Texas law that would empower state authorities to arrest and prosecute migrants and asylum seekers suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
"Mexico is deeply concerned that SB 4 will be applied in a discriminatory manner and fears that its enforcement will lead to improper harassment, detention, removal, and criminalization of Mexican citizens and individuals of Latino appearance," the document said.
