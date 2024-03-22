EU to raise tariffs on Russian, Belarusian grains - Commission
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has prepared a proposal to raise tariffs on Russian and Belarusian cereals, oilseeds and derived products and will announce the measures on Friday, the head of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We have prepared a proposal to increase tariffs on Russian and Belarusian imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived products and there are several good reasons for making this proposal," von der Leyen told a news conference.
"It will prevent the Russian grain from destabilising the EU market in these products, it will stop Russia from using the revenues from exports of these products to the European Union and it will ensure that illegal Russian exports of stolen Ukrainian grain do not enter the EU market," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- von der
- Leyen
- The European Commission
- Russian
- Russia
- Ursula von der
- Ukrainian
- Belarusian
ALSO READ
Tennis-Russians, Belarusians to participate at Paris Olympics as neutrals, ITF confirms
China to foster new cooperation and consolidate friendship with Russia
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Russia says it is considering putting a nuclear power plant on the moon with China and more
Russia can fight on in Ukraine for at least two years, Lithuania says
Japan says it is gravely concerned about closer military ties between China and Russia