Left Menu

Moldovan Parliament backs bid to join EU, but divisions remain

Moldova's Parliament on Thursday endorsed an appeal to press on with a drive to join the European Union, but the opposition walked out of the vote and separatists in the Transdniestria region urged authorities to drop their claim to the enclave. President Maia Sandu, who says Russia is the biggest threat to Moldova's security, has made EU membership the cornerstone of her administration in the ex-Soviet state, which lies between Ukraine and Romania.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 04:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 04:58 IST
Moldovan Parliament backs bid to join EU, but divisions remain

Moldova's Parliament on Thursday endorsed an appeal to press on with a drive to join the European Union, but the opposition walked out of the vote and separatists in the Transdniestria region urged authorities to drop their claim to the enclave.

President Maia Sandu, who says Russia is the biggest threat to Moldova's security, has made EU membership the cornerstone of her administration in the ex-Soviet state, which lies between Ukraine and Romania. A vocal opponent of Russia's war in Ukraine, she has called for a referendum on EU membership to be held this year.

After a debate coinciding with an EU summit in Brussels, Parliament adopted by a vote of 54-to-0 a declaration saying, "Only joining Europe can ensure the future of the country as a sovereign, neutral and full-fledged democratic state". It identified EU integration as "Moldova's top priority national project." Moldova is one of Europe's poorest countries.

The opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists, sympathetic to Moscow, walked out of the chamber. In Transdniestria, a sliver of land which broke away from Moldova as the Soviet Union was collapsing, self-styled President Vadim Krasnoselsky called on Moldovan authorities to recognise his territory and renounce all claims to it.

"There is no other way out," he said on the enclave's television. "There can be no more talk of autonomy. You must walk away from these territories." His region, he said, was "not separatist," but "a normal neighbour" seeking peace and stability.

Transdniestria, heavily dependent on Russia for financial support, has no international recognition, not even from Moscow. It has remained on Moldova's eastern border for 30 years with little turmoil, but tension has risen since Moldovan authorities imposed customs duties in January on all goods entering and leaving the region.

Elected officials last month appealed to Moscow for diplomatic measures to protect the region. An EU summit last year gave the green light for membership talks with both Ukraine and Moldova, but no date for the start of talks has been made public, and there was no announcement on the matter at Thursday's meeting in Brussels.

Moldova has been engaged in an escalating row with Russia, with the Ukraine war and Transdniestria as the focal points. Authorities summoned the Russian ambassador twice in the past week over Moscow's decision to open six polling stations in the enclave for Russia's presidential election, and a Russian diplomat was told to leave the country.

Moldova faces disputes with a second region in the south, Gagauzia, whose leader met Russian President Vladimir Putin this month and is linked to a fugitive pro-Russian businessman sentenced to 15 years in absentia for mass fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024