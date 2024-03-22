1 killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul
In Supaul, Bihar, an under-construction bridge over the Koshi river collapsed, resulting in one death and several trapped individuals. District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar reported that one person had died and another was injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site of the incident near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja.
One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, they said.
District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.
''One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway,'' he said.
