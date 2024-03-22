Left Menu

1 killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul

In Supaul, Bihar, an under-construction bridge over the Koshi river collapsed, resulting in one death and several trapped individuals. District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar reported that one person had died and another was injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site of the incident near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja.

PTI | Supaul | Updated: 22-03-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 09:48 IST
1 killed, several feared trapped as under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Supaul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and several others were feared trapped as a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Supaul district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

The bridge was being constructed over the Koshi river, they said.

District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar said senior officers of the administration were at the spot, near Maricha between Bakur and Bheja, where the incident took place.

''One labourer has died and another sustained injuries. Rescue work is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024