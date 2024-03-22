Left Menu

HC admits CBI's appeal challenging acquittal of A Raja, others in 2G scam case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 10:58 IST
HC admits CBI's appeal challenging acquittal of A Raja, others in 2G scam case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday admitted the CBI's appeal challenging acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, firms and others in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said on the basis of the material on record and the submissions made by the lawyers for the parties, a prima facie case is made out by the CBI which requires deeper examination and the appeal needs to be heard in detail.

''Leave to appeal is granted. List the appeal for hearing in May,'' the judge said.

The high court passed the judgement on CBI's ''leave to appeal'', paving the way for dealing with the appeal on merits against the trial court's verdict.

The appeal was filed by the CBI in 2018.

''Leave to appeal'' is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

The judge had reserved his decision on this aspect on March 14.

The special court had, on December 21, 2017, acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and ED cases related to the 2G scam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024