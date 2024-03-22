Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to 7-day ED custody in excise scam case; AAP chief "kingpin and key conspirator", alleges ED

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the ''kingpin and key conspirator'' in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Friday before a court which sent the AAP chief to seven-day custody of the probe agency, a day after his dramatic arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) also claimed before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal ''took advantage'' of being the chief minister of Delhi to facilitate money laundering by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a ''major beneficiary'' of the proceeds of crimes generated in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. It is for the first time during the ED's two-year probe into the case that the agency was claiming that the AAP was the ''major beneficiary''.

During hearing of arguments on ED's plea seeking Kejriwal's custody for 10 days, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was representing the chief minister, claimed that no incriminating material showing the AAP leader's involvement in crime was found despite over 200 raids in the excise policy case.

No material/evidence was found to show wrongdoing in the excise policy formulation or receipt of proceeds by Kejriwal, the lawyer said, alleging that the ED misused its power under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA) to unleash political vendetta.

Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the ED alleged. The policy was later scrapped.

The chief minister allegedly demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for contesting elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the federal anti-money laundering agency, alleged before the special PMLA court.

The ED further alleged that a part of these proceeds of crime, to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in cash, was utilised in the election campaign of AAP in Goa assembly polls. It claimed these funds were transferred to Goa via four 'Angadiya' routes. The 'Angadiya' network is known to move huge cash funds from one location to the other.

''In this manner, AAP has committed the offence of money laundering through Sh Arvind Kejriwal and the offences thus are covered by section 70 of the PMLA,'' the ED said.

''Taking advantage of the fact that he was also the CM of Delhi, he used the said post to facilitate the offence of money laundering by the ''company'' ie AAP and therefore, irrespective of his role and liability for the direct commission of the said offence, he is also vicariously liable for the offence committed by the AAP, being the national convenor of the said party and because of his role and active involvement in the day-to-day affairs and the conduct for the business of AAP,'' it informed the court.

Protests against Kejriwal's arrest erupted in Delhi and several parts of the country, with hundreds of AAP workers and supporters hitting the streets. Raising slogans ''Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain'' and ''tyranny won't last'', they converged near the AAP offices.

In the national capital, many AAP leaders including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, two key ministers in the Kejriwal cabinet, were detained. They were whisked away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is close to the AAP and BJP offices, violating prohibitory orders.

In Haryana, Police used water cannons and lathis when protestors tried to march to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's residence in Kurukshetra.

Kejriwal was produced before the court around 2 pm amid tight security in and around the court premises. The 55-year-old former IRS officer and activist was arrested by the ED on Thursday night under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi.

''Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of NCT of Delhi is the kingpin and key conspirator of the Delhi Excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons,'' the federal agency informed the court while seeking his custody.

''Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding of kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting in the said policy,'' the ED claimed in its remand papers.

ASG Raju told the court that the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

He alleged the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea against his arrest. The apex court had said the petition would be heard during the day.

In his first reaction after his arrest, Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside jail or outside jail.

''My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail),'' Kejriwal told TV9 Network while he was being produced in the court, as the political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition escalated over his arrest.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said his arrest was a betrayal with the people of Delhi, and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While Atishi said the AAP ''respectfully disagreed'' with the court's remand order, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the country is now convinced that nobody is above law.

The BJP lashed out at the AAP for its assertion that Kejriwal will run the government from jail, saying it is an insult to people, law and democracy.

While Union minister Anurag Thakur asked if Kejriwal considers himself above law, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused AAP leaders of peddling lies on the issue and asserted that those involved in corruption will go to jail.

The BJP derided the support extended to the chief minister by opposition leaders as a show of brotherhood among thieves.

Several BJP leaders recalled Kejriwal's claim of probity and past allegations of corruption against politicians, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others, while seeking their arrest, as they claimed that he has been exposed now.

Thakur said Kejriwal ignored nine summons from the ED and refused to join the probe.

The Congress claimed that Kejriwal's arrest shows that Prime Minister Modi is ''rattled'' by the strength of the INDIA bloc and asserted that this would strengthen the alliance further in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)