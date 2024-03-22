Left Menu

India-Bhutan to strengthen trade and investment, including push for Gelephu

PTI | Thimpu | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:55 IST
India and Bhutan on Friday agreed to strengthen trade and investment linkages, including in the context of the King of Bhutan's vision to develop the Gelephu Special Administrative Region, which will lead to greater economic connectivity in the region.

The linkages with each other would be strengthened particularly through the private sector for the greater economic connectivity in a sustainable manner, promote economic partnerships and bring the people of Bharat and Bhutan closer, a joint statement at the end of the day one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan said.

Situated about 200 kms southeast of Thimpu, and abutting India's border in Assam, the Gelephu SAR aspires to be a Mindfullness City, fostering conscious and sustainable businesses inspired by Bhutan's Buddhist spiritual heritage and unique identity.

India and Bhutan also announced to pursue a transformative partnership that advances the unique and special relations between the two countries and said, the development partnership is a confluence of India's approach of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and the philosophy of Gross National Happiness in Bhutan.

"We will continue to expand our development partnership in line with the priorities of the people and the Government of Bhutan, and the vision of His Majesty," the joint statement said.

The transformative partnership includes "promoting connectivity in its broadest form physical connectivity through rail links, roads, air, waterways, trade infrastructure for seamless cross-border movement of goods and services, economic as well as digital connectivity," the statement said.

Since Bhutan's First Five Year Plan in 1961, India's development partnership with Bhutan has been "empowering the people and ensuring development across sectors and regions," it said, adding that the excellent people-to-people relations provide the foundation for our exceptional bilateral ties.

