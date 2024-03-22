Left Menu

Gunmen open fire at people at concert hall near Moscow - RIA

The TASS state news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place. The Kommersant newspaper posted footage shot outside showing large clouds of smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:29 IST
Gunmen open fire at people at concert hall near Moscow - RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

At least three gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Friday, and then started a fire inside the building. RIA said some people had definitely been wounded in the attack amid unconfirmed reports that a number of people had also been shot dead.

Police were working at the scene, RIA said. Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed a large crowd of concert goers attempting to flee the hall. Numerous loud gunshots could be heard.

Other video footage showed people who appeared to be dead lying in pools of blood outside the hall. The TASS state news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage shot outside showing large clouds of smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building. (EDiting by by Andrew Osborn)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024