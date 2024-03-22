Left Menu

Pune court sentences man to death for rape and murder of minor girl

Her body was found the next day with signs of sexual assault and throat injuries, as per the police.During investigation, the name of one Tejas Dalvi cropped up. While the court sentenced Dalvi to death, it handed seven-year RI to his mother.Special Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kavediya examined 29 witnesses during the trial.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:48 IST
Pune court sentences man to death for rape and murder of minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Pune on Friday convicted a 28-year-old man and sentenced him to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge B P Kshirsagar of special POCSO court, who tried the case, also sentenced the convict's 48-year-old mother to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for destroying evidence in the case.

While handing down the death penalty, the court noted the case falls in the ''rarest of the rare category'' and the convict does not deserve any leniency for the heinous crime.

The minor girl was kidnapped from the courtyard of her house in a village under Maval tehsil of Pune district on August 2, 2022. Her body was found the next day with signs of sexual assault and throat injuries, as per the police.

During investigation, the name of one Tejas Dalvi cropped up. Further probe revealed he kidnapped the girl and took her to his house, where he sexually assaulted and later killed the minor by slitting her throat, they said.

The man then dumped the girl's body in a pit below a tree behind his house and Dalvi's mother helped him destroy evidence of the brutal crime, said the police.

Police arrested both the accused and charged them under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Judge Kshirsagar held the mother-son duo guilty on different charges. While the court sentenced Dalvi to death, it handed seven-year RI to his mother.

Special Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kavediya examined 29 witnesses during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024