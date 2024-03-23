FACTBOX-What we know about the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow

Russian news agencies reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday.

Here's what is known about the shooting so far: -Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic", TASS reported.

-Preliminary information suggested machine guns were used in the shooting, TASS reported. -Eyewitnesses told Russian agencies there were many injured and dead.

-Video posted online by Russian news agencies showed billowing clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building. TASS reported that people remain inside the building, which is almost completely engulfed in flames. -Special units of Russia's national guard as well as police and firefighters are on the scene, TASS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)