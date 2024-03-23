FACTBOX-What we know about the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow

Russian news agencies reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday. Here's what is known about the shooting so far:

-Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic", TASS reported. -The BRIEF news outlet reported 14 people had died in the shooting. Authorities have not released an official death toll as of 1830 GMT.

-Interfax reported up to five people were involved in the attack. -Preliminary information suggested machine guns were used in the shooting, TASS reported.

-Eyewitnesses told Russian agencies there were many injured and dead. -Video posted online by Russian news agencies showed billowing clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building.

-TASS reported that people remain inside the building, which is almost completely engulfed in flames and that others were trapped on the roof. -Special units of Russia's national guard as well as police and firefighters are on the scene, TASS said.

-The regional governor said more than 70 ambulances were at the scene. -Moscow's Vnukovo airport said it was tightening security measures.

