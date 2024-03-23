FACTBOX-What we know about the shooting at a concert venue near Moscow
Russian news agencies reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday. Here's what is known about the shooting so far: -Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic", TASS reported.
Russian news agencies reported multiple casualties after a shooting incident at a concert venue near Moscow on Friday. Here's what is known about the shooting so far:
-Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow on Friday evening during a concert of the band "Picnic", TASS reported. -The BRIEF news outlet reported 14 people had died in the shooting. Authorities have not released an official death toll as of 1830 GMT.
-Interfax reported up to five people were involved in the attack. -Preliminary information suggested machine guns were used in the shooting, TASS reported.
-Eyewitnesses told Russian agencies there were many injured and dead. -Video posted online by Russian news agencies showed billowing clouds of smoke and flames rising from the venue building.
-TASS reported that people remain inside the building, which is almost completely engulfed in flames and that others were trapped on the roof. -Special units of Russia's national guard as well as police and firefighters are on the scene, TASS said.
-The regional governor said more than 70 ambulances were at the scene. -Moscow's Vnukovo airport said it was tightening security measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address
U.S. embassy warns of imminent extremist attack in Moscow
India says it busts trafficking racket duping people into fighting for Russia in Ukraine
U.S. embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow by 'extremists'
Trafficking gang bust: 2 Russia-based agents under CBI scanner for sending Indians to Ukraine war