Top Russian security official says those behind shooting incident must be hunted down and killed
Senior Russian security official and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the gunmen behind a mass shooting incident near Moscow and those who masterminded it should be hunted down and killed. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the statement on his official account on the Telegram messenger service.
"All of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists," said Medvedev. "Death for death."
