U.S. says it conducted self-defense strikes against Houthi facilities
The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday in a statement that its forces had conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Houthi militants fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it also said.
