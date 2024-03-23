U.S. says it conducted self-defense strikes against Houthi facilities

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday in a statement that its forces had conducted self-defense strikes against three Houthi underground storage facilities in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Houthi militants fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea, it also said.

