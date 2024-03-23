Goal of building prosperous, strong and self-reliant U'khand will be achieved by 2025: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who completes two years of his second term in office on Saturday, said the Uttarakhand government is fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state and marching rapidly ahead on the development path. Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last two years, Dhami said Uttarakhand will soon become the first state in the country after independence to implement a uniform civil code, which secures the rights of men, women and children. The legislation on the uniform civil code (UCC) passed by the state assembly has already got the president's assent and it will soon become a law after the committee formulating the rules for its implementation finishes its job, he told reporters here on the eve of his government completing two years in office.

The state government introduced the country's strictest anti-copying law to protect the interests of hardworking students in competitive examinations and a stringent anti-conversion law making forced conversion a cognizable and non-bailable offence punishable with an imprisonment of 10 years, Dhami said. He said the domicile women of the state have been given 30 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs.

The government also decided to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs to statehood agitators and their dependents, Dhami said. The chief minister said that strict steps are also being taken against illegal encroachment on the government land in the state.

A strict anti-riot law has been introduced which makes a provision for recovery of damage to public property during riots from rioters, he said. In order to strike a balance between ecology and economy, a provision has been made in the state's budget for the first time for climate change mitigation, Dhami said.

The government also faced challenges like the land-subsidence in Joshimath and the partial collapse of the Silkyara tunnel but with continued guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the challenges were overcome, he said.

Forty-one workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days were rescued safely, he added. ''The prime minister's special attachment to Uttarakhand is not hidden from anyone. Under his guidance, Uttarakhand is rapidly moving towards development,'' Dhami said.

The chief minister said the whole world has recognised India's strength and potential under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Dhami said it is the result of the country's growing power that it got the presidency of G-20. Uttarakhand also got the opportunity to organise three meetings of the G-20 which led to wider recognition of the hill state's rich cultural heritage in the country and the world, he said.

The chief minister said that a ''cultural renaissance'' is happening in the country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

''The reconstruction of Shri Kedarpuri and the plan for redevelopment of Shri Badrinath Dham are the best examples of his vision, leadership and determination,'' he added. Dhami said the foundation stone of Gaurikund-Kedarnath and Govindghat-Hemkunt Sahib ropeway was laid by the prime minister, adding that a ropeway to Siddhapeeth Surkanda Devi Temple has also been started.

He said that over 56 lakh devotees visited Chardham last year which is a record and more than four crore Shiva devotees came to Haridwar during the Kanwar yatra. The chief minister said the work is also being done on Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission for the development of mythological and ancient temples of Kumaon on the lines of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham. Its master plan is also being prepared. Along with Kedarkhand, an action plan is being prepared on Manaskhand Corridor, Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor and Sharda Corridor, he added.

Dhami said that an approval of Rs 304 crore has been given for home stay scheme to boost the rural economy and establishment of 17,648 polyhouses in the state. The chief minister said that an attractive new tourism and film policy has been made in the state in which a provision of up to 100 per cent subsidy has been made to promote self-employment. We plan to develop six Aroma Valleys. Along with Mission Apple and Mission Kiwi, it has been decided to start Mission Cinnamon and Mission Timaru, he added. He said that India's nutritious coarse grains are getting world class recognition due to Prime Minister Modi's vision.

We are also promoting local coarse grains like Manduwa, Jhangora etc. in our state. State Millet Mission has been approved, Dhami said. For the empowerment of our mothers and sisters, we started 'Mukhyamantri Lakhpati Didi Yojana', the chief minister said. Under this, we have set a target of making 1.25 lakh sisters associated with women self-help groups millionaires by the year 2025, he added.

Dhami said the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 succeeded in garnering huge investments in the state. The chief minister said that investment MoUs worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been signed against the target of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

''With everyone's cooperation the state will progress in every field and the goal of building a prosperous, strong and self-reliant Uttarakhand will be achieved by 2025,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)