China's Xi expresses support for Russia's Putin after Moscow shooting
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 11:31 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday after a deadly shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, saying China opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns terrorist attacks.
China firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to maintain national security and stability, Xi said, according to CCTV state television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Moscow
- CCTV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine presses peace plan, points to N. Korean involvement in talks with Chinese envoy
UPDATE 1-BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market
BYD spearheads Chinese electric car push in Australia, a friendlier market
Punching and pumping iron, Chinese women go 'YOLO'
Xi Jinping greets new Pak President Zardari; says close China-Pakistan ties 'choice of history'