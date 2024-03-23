Left Menu

I-T dept searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

Income Tax department conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav in Delhi for tax evasion. Yadav, a two-time legislator, represents Matiala seat in Delhi Assembly. The searches took place at his premises in Ghummanheda village. Documents were recovered and individuals were questioned during the raid, with assistance from Delhi Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 11:40 IST
The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Yadav (45) is a two-time legislator and represents the Matiala seat in the Delhi Assembly.

The premises of the AAP MLA in Delhi's Ghummanheda village and some others are being raided as part of a tax evasion investigation. The tax officials are being escorted by the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Some documents have been recovered and certain persons have been questioned, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

