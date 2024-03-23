Top Putin ally Patrushev: Russia will punish those behind the attack near Moscow
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Saturday that those responsible for the concert attack near Moscow would be punished, the TASS state news agency reported.
Patrushev said the attack showed just what a threat terrorism was to Russia.
