Russia's FSB: Moscow shooting attackers had contacts in Ukraine - Ifax

Four suspected perpetrators of a deadly attack near Moscow on Friday were heading towards Russia's border with Ukraine when they were apprehended early on Saturday, and had contacts on the Ukrainian side, Interfax quoted the FSB security service as saying.

The FSB said the attack had been carefully planned.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with Friday's attack.

