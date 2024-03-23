Navi Mumbai man booked for raping, robbing woman

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday. Accused Roshan Patil, a resident of Roha in Maharashtra's Raigad district, was friends with the 29-year-old complainant and allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021, he said. Patil allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR. He took Rs 6 lakh from her and robbed her jewellery at knifepoint, the woman alleged.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Roha police on Friday booked Patil for rape, robbery and voluntarily causing harm under the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not explain why she approached them so late.

