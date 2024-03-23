Left Menu

Navi Mumbai man booked for raping, robbing woman

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday. Patil allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:06 IST
Navi Mumbai man booked for raping, robbing woman
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 30-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and forcibly taking Rs 6 lakh and jewellery from her, an official said on Saturday. Accused Roshan Patil, a resident of Roha in Maharashtra's Raigad district, was friends with the 29-year-old complainant and allegedly sexually assaulted her between 2018 and 2021, he said. Patil allegedly took the woman to lodges in various places and raped her, said the official citing the FIR. He took Rs 6 lakh from her and robbed her jewellery at knifepoint, the woman alleged.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Roha police on Friday booked Patil for rape, robbery and voluntarily causing harm under the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not explain why she approached them so late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024