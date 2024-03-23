Left Menu

'Treasure hunt' led to murder, says Karnataka police on three charred bodies found in car

We have got some leads in this case and soon we will crack it, the SP told PTI.The culprits seem to have duped the trio on the pretext of selling treasure, he added.The forensic report suggests that they might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies were brought to Tumakuru and burnt.Other police sources said the accused lured the trio so that they wanted to dispose of the gold ornaments found during a treasure hunt at a throwaway price.The victims relied on them and reached the place with money.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Three persons who were found burnt in a car in Tumakuru district hailed from Belthangadi Taluk of Mangaluru and they might have been duped on the pretext of 'treasure', police said on Saturday.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said the investigation team has got vital clues and soon it will bust the gang behind it.

The bodies were found in a burnt car on a lake bed in Kuchangi village on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Tumakuru on Friday.

''The victims were from Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru district in Karnataka. We have got some leads in this case and soon we will crack it,'' the SP told PTI.

The culprits seem to have duped the trio on the pretext of selling ‘treasure’, he added.

The forensic report suggests that they might have been killed elsewhere and their bodies were brought to Tumakuru and burnt.

Other police sources said the accused lured the trio so that they wanted to dispose of the gold ornaments found during a treasure hunt at a throwaway price.

The victims relied on them and reached the place with money. Later, the culprits murdered them, looted their money and burnt their bodies along with the vehicle, they added.

According to the sources, at least six people were involved in the crime.

