New Haryana ministers take charge

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:58 IST
New Haryana ministers who were allocated portfolios on March 22 took charge of their departments on Saturday. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting of the new Cabinet here. The ministers extended best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi. Saini was sworn-in as chief minister on March 12. Four BJP MLAs and one Independent also took the oath as members of the new council of ministers along with Saini on the same day.

Saini later inducted eight BJP MLAs into his council, seven of them new faces.

On Saturday, Kamal Gupta took charge of the health department, while Seema Trikha took charge as the Minister of State for School Education. MoS for Development and Panchayat Mahipal Dhanda, MoS for Transport Aseem Goyal, MoS for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhay Singh Yadav, MoS for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha, MoS for Social Justice Empowerment and Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare and Antodaya Bishamber Balmiki and MoS for Environment and Forests Sanjay Singh also assumed charge.

The ministers were allocated portfolios on Friday.

