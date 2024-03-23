Left Menu

Suvendu writes to ECI, claims several non-IPS officers holding SP positions in West Bengal

However, police denied these claims, describing them as false and misleading.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission claiming that there are several non-IPS officers in West Bengal holding positions designated only for IPS officers, including that of superintendents of police (SPs). However, police denied these claims, describing them as ''false and misleading.'' Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, cited a press note from the Election Commission dated March 21, 2024, directing state governments to promptly transfer non-encadred officers from their current roles as SP/SSP and submit a compliance report. He emphasised that the position of SP in the districts is specifically designated for IPS officers.

''As per the Press Note No. ECI/PN/29/2024; dated 21.03.2024 the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued directive to all respective State Governments instructing them to promptly transfer non-encadred Officers from their current roles as SP/SSP, with immediate effect, and submit a compliance report to the Commission. The Post of SP in the districts are encadred for Officers from Indian Police Service,'' Adhikary post on X.

He urged the ECI to look into the list of 16 police officers he provided, claiming they are non-IPS officers but occupy positions designated for IPS officers.

''I would like to draw the attention of the @ECISVEEP towards the list of Police Officers who are non-IPS Officers but are occupying the positions designated for IPS Officers including that of Police Superintendents,'' he wrote, attaching a list of 16 officers.

Responding to it, the West Bengal Police stated that the claims made by Adhikari were false and misleading, asserting that all procedural norms had been followed in adherence to the rules of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

