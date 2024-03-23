Slum resident held for intruding into restricted area of Air Force Station near Mumbai
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly intruding into the restricted area of the Air Force Station at Sheva near Uran in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The accused Amit Varma is a resident of a slum colony in Indira Nagar area of Navi Mumbai. ''He was found moving suspiciously in the technical area of the Air Force Station,'' the official said, adding that the interrogation is underway.
A case has been registered under section 447 of the Indian Penal Code (Criminal trespass) and the National Security Act.
