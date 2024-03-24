Islamic state releases what it says is footage of attack on concert hall near Moscow
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-03-2024 03:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 03:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Islamic State on Saturday released on its Telegram channels what it said is footage of the attack on a concert hall near Moscow.
The one-minute, 31-second video shows a close-up view of one of the gunmen opening fire on several people as he enters what appears to be the concert hall.
