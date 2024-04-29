YS Sharmila Lashes Out at Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Accuses Them of Being BJP Puppets

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila on Monday alleged that YSRCP President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP head N Chandrababu Naidu are stooges of the BJP.

Sharmila made the allegation at Kakinada during a public meeting as part of her election campaign for the May 13 simultaneous polls for the 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The state did not witness even a single step forward in the past 10 years. No benefit with Babu (Naidu) and Jagan. Both are hand in glove with the BJP. One is in alliance and other is a stooge," alleged Sharmila.

According to Sharmila, BJP has dealt an irrecoverable blow to the southern state. She said the saffron party promised 10 years' special category status to Andhra Pradesh but cheated it.

Further, the APCC president alleged that BJP has neglected the Polavaram Project and added that despite these realities, Naidu and Reddy are tagging along with the saffron party.

She claimed that "only Congress can develop" Andhra Pradesh and also vowed to accord 10 years' special category status if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

She called on people to vote for M M Pallam Raju, former Union HRD Minister, who is contesting from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the Congress and the CPI(M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

