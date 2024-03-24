Assam Rifles IG calls upon new recruits to serve nation with sincerity

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu called upon new recruits of the force to serve the nation with all sincerity besides keeping pace with technology.

He said this while addressing the attestation parade of 300 recruits at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Shokhuvi in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland on Saturday.

The new recruits completed 56 weeks of gruelling training in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and specialization in counter-insurgency operations.

This attestation parade was unique for the fact that it had only technical entry recruits of Operator Radio Line (ORL) trade, stated a press release of the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles is responsible for border security, counter insurgency and maintaining law and order in Northeast India, Maj Gen Bhambhu said while highlighting the rich history and legacy of Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country.

Also emphasizing the huge responsibility being bestowed upon the shoulders of the newly attested Riflemen as the sentinels of the North East, he called upon them to serve the nation with all sincerity besides asking them to keep pace with technology.

He also stated that as technical trade soldiers their job was even more challenging given that their job responsibility as technical trade is over and above that of general duty-trained military soldiers.

