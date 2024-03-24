Left Menu

Assam Rifles IG calls upon new recruits to serve nation with sincerity

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:29 IST
Assam Rifles IG calls upon new recruits to serve nation with sincerity
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu called upon new recruits of the force to serve the nation with all sincerity besides keeping pace with technology.

He said this while addressing the attestation parade of 300 recruits at the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School at Shokhuvi in Chumoukedima district of Nagaland on Saturday.

The new recruits completed 56 weeks of gruelling training in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and specialization in counter-insurgency operations.

This attestation parade was unique for the fact that it had only technical entry recruits of Operator Radio Line (ORL) trade, stated a press release of the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles is responsible for border security, counter insurgency and maintaining law and order in Northeast India, Maj Gen Bhambhu said while highlighting the rich history and legacy of Assam Rifles as the oldest paramilitary force of the country.

Also emphasizing the huge responsibility being bestowed upon the shoulders of the newly attested Riflemen as the sentinels of the North East, he called upon them to serve the nation with all sincerity besides asking them to keep pace with technology.

He also stated that as technical trade soldiers their job was even more challenging given that their job responsibility as technical trade is over and above that of general duty-trained military soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024