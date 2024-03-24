Four siblings die in fire in UP's Meerut

Four children were killed while their parents suffered injuries when a fire broke out at their home in Pallavapuram area here, police said on Sunday.

The fire started due to a short circuit on Saturday while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.

The father of the children Johny told police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire, he said. The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), Niharika (8), Sanskar (6) and Kalu (4). While Johny, who works as a labourer, is said to be out of danger, the condition of his wife Babita is critical and she is being referred to the AIIMS, New Delhi.

A probe is underway, the police said.

