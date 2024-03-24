Four siblings die in fire in UP's Meerut
Four children were killed while their parents suffered injuries when a fire broke out at their home in Pallavapuram area here, police said on Sunday.The fire started due to a short circuit on Saturday while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.The father of the children Johny told police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire, he said.
- Country:
- India
Four children were killed while their parents suffered injuries when a fire broke out at their home in Pallavapuram area here, police said on Sunday.
The fire started due to a short circuit on Saturday while a mobile phone was being charged, they said.
The father of the children Johny told police that the fire broke out while charging a mobile phone. There was a short circuit and the bed sheet caught fire, he said. The victims have been identified as Sarika (10), Niharika (8), Sanskar (6) and Kalu (4). While Johny, who works as a labourer, is said to be out of danger, the condition of his wife Babita is critical and she is being referred to the AIIMS, New Delhi.
A probe is underway, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including new Delhi terminal
India-Italy Military Cooperation Group meeting concludes in New Delhi
New Delhi steps up security ahead of rally by protesting farmers
Thousands of farmers rally in New Delhi to demand higher crop prices
Union cabinet approves two new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase IV