Nepal celebrates Holi amidst tight security

The force also started checking vehicles at around 100 places to monitor possible traffic rule violations during the festival.The local administration has warned of action if anyone sprays colours or throws water over people without consent. The Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office has taken action against at least 250 vehicles for violating traffic rules.

Updated: 24-03-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated on Sunday in Kathmandu and other hilly districts across Nepal amidst tight security. However, in Terai, the southern plains of the country, the festival will be celebrated on Monday.

President Ramchandra Paudel, in his message on the occasion, expressed confidence that Holi would "promote mutual harmony in the society and further strengthen national unity".

Expressing his good wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity to all Nepalese at home and abroad, President Paudel described Holi as the celebration of "victory of justice over injustice and victory of virtue over evil".

Nepal Police intensified security in and around Kathmandu Valley to avoid any untoward incident. Around 5,000 police personnel were mobilised in the Valley to maintain law and order.

Police also used drones to monitor the security situation in sensitive areas. The force also started checking vehicles at around 100 places to monitor possible traffic rule violations during the festival.

