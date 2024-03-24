Left Menu

Assam Rifles committed to modernise equipment profile, says director general

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 16:11 IST
Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair on Sunday asserted that the force is committed to modernise its equipment profile and upskill manpower.

Nair also lauded the Assam Rifles personnel for their contribution in counter-insurgency operations in the region and in Kashmir.

''The force remains committed to modernise its equipment profile in terms of acquisition of state-of-the-art weapons, surveillance and protective equipment,'' he said here during an address on the 189th Raising Day of the Assam Rifles.

Nair said the Assam Rifles is making efforts to safeguard its networks from cyber intrusions, and has also signed an MoU with universities to upskill manpower and accredit the academic and training programmes.

''The force continued to prove its mettle during 2023-24. During the past year, three battalions received the 'Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citation' and five battalions received the 'General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation'," he said.

The Assam Rifles has contributed immensely in bringing peace in the northeast states, the DG said.

It was originally formed as 'Cachar Levy', established by the British in 1835 as a police force to protect settlements against tribal raids.

Delivering a video message on Saturday on the eve of the 189th Raising Day, Nair had said: ''I wish to assure our countrymen that Assam Rifles shall leave no stone unturned to act in the interest of our country, no matter what challenges lie ahead of us. We are and shall eternally remain friends of the northeast."

