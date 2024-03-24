Left Menu

Four evading police for several years arrested in Baramulla

PTI | Baramulla | Updated: 24-03-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 17:35 IST
Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who is a resident of Eidgah in Srinagar; Mohammad Rafiq Khatana, Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh and Babar Bashir Pala, all from the Baramulla district, a police spokesman said Sunday.

He added that these four were evading arrest in connection with cases registered in 1998, 2011, 2014 and 2022, respectively.

''The arrested persons were produced before the court of law,'' the spokesman said.

