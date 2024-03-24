HP: 2 die on unknown causes at dera camp in Una

Two men who had come to Mairi village of Una to take part in the Baba Vadbhag Singh fair died of unknown causes in the fair complex, police said on Sunday.

Located around 40 km from Una, the fair is visited by a large number of people for the legendary powers of the 'dera' (shrine) to cure people possessed by the ''evil spirits''.

Pradeep Kumar, 50, of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, was reported sick from Sector-3 of the fairground. He was rushed to Amb Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

Sajan, 25, from Mukerian, Punjab was found in an unconscious state from the same area. He too was declared dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of both deaths and are waiting for post mortem reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)