Russia says it scrambled fighter jet as U.S. bombers approached border

The Russian defence ministry on Sunday said it had scrambled a MiG-31 fighter jet after the approach of two U.S. B-1B bombers towards the Russian border over the Barents Sea.

The U.S. bombers turned away from the Russian border after the approach of the MiG-31, the ministry said.

