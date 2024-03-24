Gunmen storm police station in Armenian capital Yerevan, news agencies report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:30 IST
Armed men stormed into a police department in the Nor-Nork district of the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.
The gunmen could belong to the Combat Brotherhood organisation, 50 members of which had been detained earlier on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported, citing local media.
Blasts and gunshots were heard and people were wounded, the agency reported.
