Left Menu

Folk dancer dies of electric shock in village in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:07 IST
Folk dancer dies of electric shock in village in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old folk artiste died of an electric shock in the Sadar Police Station area of Sikar district, police said on Sunday. The man was identified as Ravindranath, a resident of Nagaur.

According to police, the folk dancer received an electric shock when a pipe placed on his head touched the 11 KV power line passing above him.

Sadar Police Station Officer Indraj Marodia said Ravindranath was performing the Gindad dance at a Holi Milan programme in Shyampura village late Saturday night when the incident happened.

His body was handed over to his relatives after a post mortem on Sunday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024