37,454 Palestinians killed in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:06 IST
At least 34,454 Palestinians have been killed and 77,575 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Some 66 have been killed and 138 others wounded over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
