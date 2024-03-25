Moscow court puts second suspect in concert hall attack under pre-trial custody for two months

Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled on Sunday that the second suspect in Friday's deadly concert hall attack in which at 137 people were killed should be put into custody for two months, until May 22, pending trial, according to the court's statement published on Telegram.

The suspect, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, pleaded guilty to the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)