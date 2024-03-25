Left Menu

Man hit with stone during altercation amid Holi revelry in Dombivali

A 20-year-old man, Vishal Babbu Kanojia, was injured in Dombivali, Thane district during Holi celebrations after being attacked by a group of people accusing him of throwing a stone. Police are investigating the incident that occurred on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality. No arrests have been made yet.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 11:10 IST
A man was injured in Dombivali in Thane district after being assaulted amid Holi celebrations, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him of throwing a stone, the Manpada police station official said.

''Vishal was hit by a stone during the altercation. No one has been arrested and further probe is underway,'' Senior Inspector SD Palve said.

