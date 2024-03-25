Left Menu

Senior North Korean official meets China's Wang Yi in Beijing

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:32 IST
A senior North Korean official leading a delegation to China met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday and called for a strengthening of ties between the two neighbours, state media KCNA said on Monday. Kim Song Nam, director of the international department at North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, had a "friendly talk" with Wang at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, KCNA added.

Kim called on the sectors in charge of foreign affairs of the two countries to contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations, KCNA said, while Wang expressed his belief that the friendly bilateral relations would "unshakably advance" under Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea's delegation to China, Vietnam and Laos arrived in Beijing on Thursday, KCNA reported last week, as the isolated country expands its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

The visit comes as Xi and Kim vowed closer ties at the start of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

