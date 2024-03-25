Left Menu

Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 cr goes missing

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-03-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 14:39 IST
Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 cr goes missing
A jewellery showroom staffer has been booked for allegedly misappropriating 1.5 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.05 crore, a Thane police official said on Monday.

As per the complaint of the jewellery showroom owner, the accused was working in his establishment for the past two years and was responsible for keeping gold in the cupboard at the end of the day, said Naupada police station senior inspector Abhay Mahajan.

''A check by the owner found that 70 items of gold under the direct supervision of the accused had gone missing. No arrest has been made so far,'' he added.

